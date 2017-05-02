Megyn Kelly is reportedly one step closer to getting one of the biggest interviews of her career

As Megyn Kelly’s NBC debut draws closer, it appears the former Fox News host is priming herself to be the next Barbara Walters, Mike Wallace, or Diane Sawyer. Kelly was spotted in California last week after scoring an interview with almost the entire Kardashian family for one of her new NBC projects. Though such an interview may not appeal to traditional news consumers, it will certainly make headlines and appeal to many TV viewers across America.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported on what may be the second part of Kelly’s news debut. Kelly is reportedly nearing an agreement to get a rare one-on-one interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin rarely speaks to American press, and a primetime interview could be a ratings coup.





Page Six reports that Kelly will travel to Russia in early June to moderate a public discussion with Putin which could be the pre-cursor to an interview.

“Sources say, Kelly, who officially started at NBC on Monday, will moderate the session interviewing Putin as part of the Russian premier’s annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that takes place June 1-3,” Page Six reports.

“Insiders say, “This is a great way for Megyn to get an inside track and land the big one on one interview with President Putin.”