Megyn Kelly may be be coming back to TV a lot sooner than anyone thought

The New York Post reported on Monday that Megyn Kelly may be appearing on NBC sooner than expected. The former Fox News standout left the network in the beginning of 2016, after months of rumors that she was mulling other offers.

“She will start in May, and her Sunday show will premiere in June,” the New York Post wrote.

Kelly is expected to wear many professional hats at the network and will reportedly host a daily talk show later in the summer.





Shortly after she left Fox News, speculation was that she wouldn’t be able to appear on television until July, after fulfilling a non compete clause in her contract with Fox.

“This was a tough decision for me, because I love this show, our staff, my crew, my colleagues here at Fox — and you, all of you,” Kelly said during her final broadcast on Fox.