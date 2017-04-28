Megyn Kelly turns up in the most unexpected of places

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has made a few appearances since announcing in January that she was leaving the network.

Kelly was recently spotted in a different kind of place: the set of the E! Network’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” reports New York Daily News.

The reasoning for her appearance at the reality television set is not yet clear.

There are theories that she interviewed a member of the Kardashian crew as Caitlyn Jenner is on tour promoting her new book, “The Secrets of My Life,” and Kim Kardashian is still recovering from a robbery in Paris.





Kelly has been taking the past couple of months very slowly, even sharing a much-needed Hawaii vacation with her husband.

She is set to start her new gig at NBC in a few months.