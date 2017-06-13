Megyn Kelly’s interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has cost her a leading role at a Sandy Hook event

NBC’s Megyn Kelly kicked off her newest show, “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly,” only a few weeks ago. So far, interviewees have included big, controversial names like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But many expressed disappointment in her upcoming interview with Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has made quite the name for himself regarding his conspiracy theories, including his suggestion that the deadly 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Conn., was a hoax.

By Monday, Sandy Hook Promise, a gun violence prevention organization, had announced in a press release that Kelly would no longer host their upcoming gala.

“Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host,” co-founder Nicole Hockley said. Hockley also said that she hoped Kelly and the network would “reconsider and not broadcast this interview.”

The annual Promise Champions Gala is set to take place in Washington, D.C., this Wednesday.