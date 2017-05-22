Megyn Kelly’s new show has a name and a start date

Megyn Kelly is ready to start her new gig at NBC, which now has an official start date.

“Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly” will premiere on June 4, reports Page Six.

Those who wish to catch the show can do so at 7 p.m. (EST).

Her first guests have yet to be announced, but promotions for the show are set to run within the week.

The former Fox News host said her good-byes to Fox News earlier in the year and has already spent some time meeting her new work family.