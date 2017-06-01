Megyn Kelly’s new show has announced its first guest — a president

Megyn Kelly’s new show has its first guest.
Kelly made the announcement on a Thursday morning segment of NBC’s “TODAY Show” that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be the first guest on her show. Kelly said that she would be moderating a panel with Putin and discussing, in part, Russian interference in the 2016 American election:
The interview will air during her premiere episode this coming Sunday:
“Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly” will premiere June 4 on NBC.