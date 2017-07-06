Melania Trump gave a stirring speech during her husband’s second trip overseas

First Lady Melania Trump joined the President Trump on his second trip overseas, which included a stop in Warsaw, Poland.

Addressing the crowd before her husband’s speech, Trump touted his support for “security.”

Melania Trump says all people should be allowed to 'live their lives without fear' https://t.co/arioxFXpru pic.twitter.com/32KIZczVZy — TIME (@TIME) July 6, 2017

RELATED: Trump slams North Korea in his first speech since their missile test

“As many of you know, a main focus of my husband’s presidency is safety and security of the American people,” she said. “I think all of us can agree people should be able to live their lives without fear, no matter what country they live in.”





Trump said that she shared her husband’s concern and wished for the safety of citizens around the world.