Melania Trump had to give President Trump a reminder during the White House Easter Egg Roll

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump presented the first White House Easter Egg Roll of the new administration. Though the event kicked off without a hitch, there was a very brief moment that caught some journalists’ eyes.
As the National Anthem played, the first lady lightly tapped the president to indicate that it was time to place his hand over his heart:
RELATED: Eager parents took things to the eggs-treme at Easter egg hunt and left kids in the dust
Some openly mocked the president after:
In an age of intense outrage over National Anthem controversies — even the president has involved himself in one — it’s best to be mindful when appearing before the public.