Melania Trump had to give President Trump a reminder during the White House Easter Egg Roll

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump presented the first White House Easter Egg Roll of the new administration. Though the event kicked off without a hitch, there was a very brief moment that caught some journalists’ eyes.

As the National Anthem played, the first lady lightly tapped the president to indicate that it was time to place his hand over his heart:

*national anthem begins* Melania & Barron place hands over heart *Melania nudges Trump to do the same* *Trump raises hand* pic.twitter.com/X59uYNg7rW — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) April 17, 2017

It appears that Melania hits Trump when the National Anthem starts to remind him to raise his hand. pic.twitter.com/WNUKZCShD6 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 17, 2017

The moment in which it seems Melania Trump nudges Pres. Trump's hand during National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/IJwNKmFWfj — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) April 17, 2017

Some openly mocked the president after:

In which Trump's immigrant wife reminds him how to do patriotic.https://t.co/mW1SafIvWt — jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) April 17, 2017

@CNN his tiny hand can't find his non existent heart. sad. — margo (@omimargo) April 17, 2017

@CNN LOL not very subtle. I am sure he was pondering something important like the crowd size. — Susan Guy (@smguy57) April 17, 2017

In an age of intense outrage over National Anthem controversies — even the president has involved himself in one — it’s best to be mindful when appearing before the public.