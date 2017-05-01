Michael Moore is taking his commentary on President Trump to Broadway

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore has decided to take his criticisms of President Trump to Broadway.

Moore will perform a one-man show called “The Terms of My Surrender,” set to run for 12 weeks in July. The Broadway show is not only aimed at satirizing Trump’s presidency but also wonders if it will have the ability to “bring down a sitting president.”

“It’s a humorous play about a country that’s just elected a madman — I mean, there’s really no other way to put it,” he explained in an interview. Moore also pointed out the significance of the theater existing only 10 blocks from Trump Tower.





Moore has used many outlets to communicate, but this will be his first play.

Moore once concluded that “Trump’s election is going to be the biggest ‘fuck you’ ever recorded in human history — and it will feel good,” even saying that Trump was his supporters’ “human Molotov cocktail.”

The filmmaker spent the remaining months of the election making apocalyptic-style predictions of what a Trump presidency would mean for America, predicting that Trump would win, even as his colleagues disagreed.

Moore even declared Trump the winner of the first presidential debate.

Those who are interested can find more details on the show’s official website.