Michael Moore reminds President Trump of an important detail about obstruction of justice

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore reacted to President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey the best way he knew how, by heading to Twitter.

The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker tweeted out an update in the firing fiasco that referenced the investigation into the administration’s ties to Russia:

Trump to NBC: "When I decided to [fire Comey], I said to myself, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story." — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 11, 2017

Moore quoted the tweet to share a reminder with the president:





“OBSTRUCTION. OF. JUSTICE. IS. A. FELONY,” he tweeted in anger.

Perhaps Moore will add something about the Comey firing in his newest one-man Broadway show about Trump.