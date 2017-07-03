Mike Huckabee had his own special defense as people rushed to react to President Trump’s CNN tweet

President Trump made quite the stir when he tweeted a GIF of himself beating up CNN.

As those who usually criticize the president predictably expressed their outrage, Trump’s supporters, including former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, also predictably praised the president.

In fact, Huckabee went so far as to speak on the president’s “stamina” during a segment of “FOX and Friends.”

When asked to respond to criticisms that the president spent a good deal of time tweeting, Huckabee argued that Trump was a diligent multitasker.





“He is an incredibly capable person who has the stamina of three guys half his age,” he said.

(H/T Mediaite)