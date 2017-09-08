Mike Huckabee used his daughter as an example of how President Trump treats women

(Comments begin at 2:56.)

When the co-hosts of ABC’s “The View” asked about President Trump’s conduct towards women, Mike Huckabee, former governor of Arkansas, insinuated that daughter and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ position was proof enough that any misconduct was overstated.

“How can you let your daughter defend him?” asked co-host Joy Behar.

“Well he’s also empowered a lot of women,” Huckabee responded. “He’s given my daughter an incredible opportunity.”

Behar pushed back, saying his answer was “anecdotal.”

Earlier in the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg noted that Sanders was only the third woman and the first mother to hold the position as White House press secretary. Following the interview, Huckabee insisted that the ladies were “irrational,” which prompted the co-hosts responded to his reaction the next day.