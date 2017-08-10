Monica Lewinsky had a simple response when Anthony Scaramucci essentially compared himself to her

Former Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was removed from his position less than two weeks with the White House, thanks, in part, to a profanity-laced interview regarding other members of the administration. Scaramucci’s comments were captured by his old friend, Ryan Lizza of the New Yorker, as they spoke on the phone.

Though it only took the span of one Scaramucci, he finally let out his true feelings regarding Lizza’s actions:

.@RyanLizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

“[Lizza] is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself,” he wrote, comparing Lizza to the woman who turned over recorded conversations that exposed Lewinsky’s affair with former President Bill Clinton. Both were done without the recorded party’s actions.





Lewinsky had a simple response for Scaramucci:

Following questions about the tweet, Scaramucci confirmed that he was mindful of his comparison:

Yes. He absolutely taped the call without my permission. #lowlife https://t.co/fTDcBw4vcT — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017

Others also didn’t miss the opportunity to make a joke at the expense of both parties:

Mooch In The Blue Dress — John Weaver (@JWGOP) August 10, 2017