Monica Lewinsky had a simple response when Anthony Scaramucci essentially compared himself to her

Former Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was removed from his position less than two weeks with the White House, thanks, in part, to a profanity-laced interview regarding other members of the administration. Scaramucci’s comments were captured by his old friend, Ryan Lizza of the New Yorker, as they spoke on the phone.
Though it only took the span of one Scaramucci, he finally let out his true feelings regarding Lizza’s actions:
“[Lizza] is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself,” he wrote, comparing Lizza to the woman who turned over recorded conversations that exposed Lewinsky’s affair with former President Bill Clinton. Both were done without the recorded party’s actions.
RELATED: Two former Trump staffers had a baby, and now one of them is fighting to get their side of the story out
Lewinsky had a simple response for Scaramucci:
Following questions about the tweet, Scaramucci confirmed that he was mindful of his comparison:
RELATED: Now you can hear the audio from Anthony Scaramucci’s infamous interview with The New Yorker
Others also didn’t miss the opportunity to make a joke at the expense of both parties: