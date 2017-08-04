“Morning Joe” hosts “Felony Friday” after a grand jury was announced for the Russia investigation

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” had another theme for their Friday segment, influenced, again, by President Trump.

While reporting that special counsel Robert Mueller impaneled a grand jury for the Russia investigation, co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski joked that the day’s segment was called “Felony Friday.”

“So what do we call this one? Grand jury Friday?” Brzezinski inquired, referencing their “Failure Friday” theme a week prior.

“I think, actually — write it down, children — #FelonyFriday,” Scarborough replied, earning support from Brzezinski.

“Morning Joe” and Trump have not had the closest relationship as of late.

Only a few months ago, Trump accused Brzezinski of “bleeding badly from a face-lift” on Twitter. She responded by saying that he asked her the name of her plastic surgeon for his own personal needs. She also made a tweet insinuating that he had small hands.