MSNBC’s prime time lineup may look a little different soon, as rumors swirl of a big departure

MSNBC may be gearing up for a new change to its weeknight politics lineup as Lawrence O’Donnell’s contract comes to a close. The former political aide, actor and screenwriter has hosted “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” since September of 2010.

According to multiple reports, MSNBC may not renew O’Donnell’s contract when it is soon expired. According to the Huffington Post, no contract renewal talks have taken place, and O’Donnell has made some enemies at the network. One of those supposed enemies is Andy Lack, the Chairman of NBC News.

“Some say it’s because he doesn’t appreciate the liberal nature of ‘The Last Word,’ but others say it’s about the fact that O’Donnell rejected Lack’s request to move his program from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time. This decision was O’Donnell’s prerogative, two sources said, because his contract stipulates that his program must air in prime time,” Yashar Ali of the Huffington Post reported.

Ali also reported that President Donald Trump had pressured MSNBC executives to let O’Donnell go several times throughout his tenure at the company. Prior to his time in the oval office, Trump was a reality TV star who was a colleague of O’Donnell’s in the NBC family.

O’Donnell has not made any statements on his public social media accounts since Ali’s reporting was published.