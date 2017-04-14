No one else liked an Ohio sheriff’s suggestion that we should use the Mother of All Bombs in the drug war
The American government recently bombed “a series of ISIS caves” using the Massive Ordinance Air Blast (MOAB), nicknamed the “Mother of All Bombs.” The MOAB, first tested in 2003, is the largest non-nuclear explosive, designed to hit a wide range of targets by detonating before it hits the ground.

A day after its reported use, Richard Jones, sheriff of Butler County, Ohio, shared his unfiltered thoughts about using the bomb in other ways:

“I have been saying this for 10 years. Enough is enough. This Moab can b used on Mexican drug cartel. These are good days ahead,” he wrote.


Twitter users thought differently:

Zuri Davis, Rare Staff | Posted on
