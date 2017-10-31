No one was expecting Sean Hannity to say “President Clinton” on his show
Viewers were quick to react to Fox News anchor Sean Hannity after he referred to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as “President Clinton” on his show.

Comments begin at 3:27.

Attempting to give her a nickname worthy of a tweet, Hannity paused in the middle of saying Clinton’s name to call her “President Clinton.” Hannity then corrected himself, this time to refer to the former Democratic presidential nominee as a “President Clinton wannabe.”

People watching the segment were quick to run with his mistake:


Business Insider noted that Hannity was not the only fan of the administration to alter the results of the 2016 election.

Only a day before Hannity’s comment, Clinton told attendees at a Human Rights Campaign dinner, “It does strike me that, in the last few days at least, Fox News seems to think that’s where I live, in the White House.”

