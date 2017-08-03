Now you can hear the audio from Anthony Scaramucci’s infamous interview with The New Yorker

Anthony Scaramucci was removed from his position as White House Communications Director after serving for less than two weeks.

Prior to his firing, Scaramucci unintentionally gave a profanity-laced interview after speaking with old friend and New Yorker writer Ryan Lizza on the phone. The jarring comments, made against members of the administration such as White House policy adviser Stephen Bannon, were published in an article.

The New Yorker has now released audio from the call in an interview with Lizza:





Lizza spoke about what it was like to take the phone call with David Remnick as part of “The New Yorker Radio Hour.” They also discussed what this “suggests about the Trump administration.”