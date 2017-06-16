One CNN panel accused the left of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome”

One CNN panel was completely over “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

CNN anchor Don Lemon and CNN reporter Chris Cillizza criticized those who believe every negative report about President Donald Trump simply because they disagree with his politics. In fact, Cillizza observed that the “liberal left is more willing to believe anything about Donald Trump.”

“The left is ready to believe if I said, ‘I saw Donald Trump have a tail and horns.’ People would be like, ‘I knew it,'” he joked.





Lemon said that he adopted the phrase “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” reporting that some liberals continuously asked him if the president was out of office.

“If you are watching a network that is to the left, you are going to believe that Donald Trump is going to be impeached at any moment,” said CNN political commentator Amanda Carpenter. “If you are watching on the right, you think Donald Trump is the greatest thing since sliced bread. The truth is somewhere in the middle.”

