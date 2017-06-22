One congressman is calling for more protection for his colleagues after a caller threatened to hang him

After a shooter targeted a Republican congressional baseball team practice, critics discussed divisions in the current political climate. Others took the time to discuss whether or not it was time for congressmen to begin carrying concealed weapons.

On Thursday morning, a threatening voicemail sent to Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) only added to the conversation:

When will the violent rhetoric stop?! Threatening voicemail left for Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) pic.twitter.com/hojFDa739S — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 22, 2017

The called told Chaffetz to “prepare for the battle” and “the apocalypse.”





The caller also threatened to “hunt” Chaffetz and hang him.

Chaffetz later told “FOX & Friends” that he wanted to see more for the protection of congressmen by law enforcement.

“There has got to be better ways to protect members of Congress,” he said.