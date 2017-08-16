One Fox News guest insisted that the Confederate flag and the Rainbow flag is one and the same

With many jumping to share their hot takes in the wake of a white nationalist rally in Charlotteville, Va., one Fox News guest decided to take her thoughts a step further by speaking of LGBT Americans.

Star Parker, a prominent conservative voice, criticized David Duke for believing “the president is dog-whistling him” and the “hard left that thinks that this country is not about traditions, limited government, open and free markets, and E pluribus unum.”

While speaking of the Confederate flag and the rainbow flag, a sign of LGBT pride, had the same connotations.

“The same people that are demanding that the Confederate flag comes down are the same people that are insisting that the rainbow flag goes up,” she said, noting what she said to be “irony.” “These two flags represent the exact same thing: that certain people groups are not welcome here.”