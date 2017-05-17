One of the faces of MSNBC finally comments on whether he’ll leave the network
Lawrence O’Donnell of MSNBC will soon be without a contract and that has led to great speculation that he could be leaving the liberal leaning news channel.

Industry sources reported earlier in the week that O’Donnell and MSNBC had not engaged in talks of a new contract. O’Donnell’s current contract expires in early June.

On Wednesday, O’Donnell addressed rumors of his impending departure and bemoaned that the news had been made public.

“Contract expires June 4,” O’Donnell wrote on Twitter.


“I’ll let you know where you can watch me June 5 if it’s not msnbc. I’m sorry this situation has become public.”

O’Donnell has been with MSNBC since 2010.

