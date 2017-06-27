One reporter let Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders know that he was fed up

It’s no secret that President Trump’s administration and the national news media have a contentious relationship. But on Tuesday, the two entities finally clashed in a heated interaction at a press briefing.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who filled in for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, was answering a question regarding a recent CNN story about Russia that was published and then retracted by the network:

As Sanders criticized CNN, Brian Karem of The Sentinel Newspapers interrupted her to let her know how he felt.

“Come on. You’re inflaming everybody right here and right now with those words. This administration has done that as well,” he accused.

Karem told her that if any members of the press got a story wrong, the audience had the ability to find a different news source, but that the administration was elected and would stick around for at least four years:

We’re here to ask you questions. You’re here to provide the answers. What you just did is inflammatory to people all over the country who look at it and say “See once again, the president is right and everyone else is fake media.” And everybody in this room is only trying to do their job.

Sanders disagreed and said it was “outrageous” for her to be accused of inflaming a story, just after diving into another attack on members of the news media.

A similar interaction occurred only last week between CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota and White House counsel Kellyanne Conway when Camerota accused Conway of dodging her question several times.

Minutes before the exchange, Sanders made a joke about skipping over the press pool’s questions: