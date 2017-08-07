One senator messed up so badly that the internet had to teach him the true meaning of “shot their wad”

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) took many by surprise after he used a term that is much more suggestive than he might have realized.

On Monday, POLITICO shared a quote from Hatch regarding Republicans’ approach to tax reform in Congress:

“We’re not going back to health care. We’re in tax now. As far as I’m concerned, they shot their wad on health care and that’s the way it is. I’m sick of it,” Senate Finance Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) said Wednesday, a day before he outlined his committee’s agenda for the fall.

According to Mediaite, the internet was quick to show Hatch that the term “shot their wad” was actually quite sexual in nature.





RELATED: Tomi Lahren’s listed “specialty” on a Fox News show set the internet ablaze with criticism

Hatch’s office defended the statement, saying that it dated back to the Civil War:

As few of you were alive during the Civil War, here's a valuable jargon lesson on "wads" and the shooting of them. https://t.co/dOYvcfgImO pic.twitter.com/wk9aaNb3s2 — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) August 7, 2017

“As few of you were alive during the Civil War, here’s a valuable jargon lesson on ‘wads’ and the shooting of them,” they argued. But several of the blunt responses to the tweet suggests that the explanation convinced very few.

actually it means cum. hope this helps — libby watson 🥞 (@libbycwatson) August 7, 2017

RELATED: Donald Trump and Richard Blumenthal throw down over a “phony Vietnam con artist” tweet

If Hatch’s office is trying to convince the American public that the senator himself is old enough to remember the Civil War, then the following picture with “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Hatch’s reported presence at the Battle of Bunker Hill might be evidence for the claim:

Good to see my old friend Hamilton today. I was just a Jr. Senator when I voted to confirm him as Treasury Sec. -OGH pic.twitter.com/rORsCoD2pW — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) March 15, 2016

The Battle of Bunker Hill. https://t.co/KTaxxpfxKY — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 20, 2017

Otherwise, the senator might feel some comfort in knowing that he isn’t the first to make such a public mistake…

…and he certainly won’t be the last.