People are stunned by the way FBI Director James Comey found out he was fired

By Tuesday afternoon, news of FBI Director James Comey’s firing by President Trump hit television screens across America.

And there was one person who learned of the firing at the same time as everyone else: Comey himself.

Comey was addressing FBI agents in Los Angeles, Calif. when he reportedly saw the reports flash across the television.

Comey learned of firing as he addressed FBI employees in LA. TV screens in background flashed news of firing. Letter was then given to FBI. — Michael S. Schmidt (@nytmike) May 9, 2017

JUST IN: James Comey was addressing the FBI's LA office and found out about his firing from TVs on in the room — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 10, 2017

Comey initially believed the reports to be a prank.





He wasn’t given his firing letter until after the news reports.

The New York Times, Fox News, and CNN all reported on the dramatic scene of Comey’ firing.

Many were stunned that Comey was fired the way he was:

@nytmike Jesus Christ. This is an unprofessional shit show. — Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) May 9, 2017