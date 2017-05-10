People are stunned by the way FBI Director James Comey found out he was fired

By Tuesday afternoon, news of FBI Director James Comey’s firing by President Trump hit television screens across America.
And there was one person who learned of the firing at the same time as everyone else: Comey himself.
Comey was addressing FBI agents in Los Angeles, Calif. when he reportedly saw the reports flash across the television.
Comey initially believed the reports to be a prank.
He wasn’t given his firing letter until after the news reports.
The New York Times, Fox News, and CNN all reported on the dramatic scene of Comey’ firing.
Many were stunned that Comey was fired the way he was: