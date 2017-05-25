The media

People have very mixed feelings about Ben Carson’s latest comments on the state of poverty in America

Retired neurosurgeon and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson is certainly no stranger to controversial statements.

Carson’s latest controversial comment was captured during a Wednesday appearance on a Sirius XM radio show.

“I think poverty, to a large extent, is also a state of mind,” he said. “You take somebody that has the right mindset, you take everything from them and put them on the street and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there.”

While Carson continued to speak about “defeatist attitudes,” the internet buzzed with reactions to his comments.

Several criticized Carson for being out of touch:

Even the dictionary had something to say:

Others defended Carson’s comments:

Carson’s full comments can be heard below, courtesy of Sirius XM:

