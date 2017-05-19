Piers Morgan tells “President Paranoid Snowflake” Trump to stop “wallowing in self-pity”

In a new column for The Daily Mail, former CNN host and longtime Trump ally Piers Morgan put President Trump on blast, calling him “President Paranoid Snowflake.”

After Trump said on Wednesday, “No politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly” than him, Morgan took the time to point out several other politicians who have in fact had it worse than our current president.

“As many rushed to point out, assassinated US presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy probably had it worse,” he wrote. “Oh, and on the wider world stage, Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in a tiny prison cell and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was kept under house arrest for 15 years. When you get to Italy next week, they may remind you of Roman emperor Julius Caesar who was stabbed 23 times by his friends and colleagues? Or Sicilian tyrant Phalaris, who was roasted alive in a giant bronze bull he used to torture opponents…”





However, Morgan admitted that even more notable than Trump’s “factually inaccurate claim” was the “self-pitying tone that went with it.”

“Since when, and I say this with great respect, did you turn into President Snowflake?” he asked. “What happened to the tough, no-nonsense, fearless winner who was going to make America great again? The guy that campaigned so brilliantly to pull off the greatest coup in U.S. election history wouldn’t recognize the one begging us to feel sorry for him now. In fact, he’d probably be repulsed by him, wouldn’t he? He’d surely consider him a loser.'”

Morgan concluded by drawing a parallel between recent calls for Trump’s impeachment and the Monica Lewinsky scandal, saying, “Bill Clinton was nearly dragged down by the Monica Lewinsky scandal, but instead of wallowing in self-pity, he decided the best strategy was to put his head down and get on with his job.” Therefore, he urged the president to “CALM DOWN” and “don’t fuck it up!”

