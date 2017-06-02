Piers Morgan weighed in on Kathy Griffin’s controversy in part by attacking Anderson Cooper
Ramin Talaie/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images
The media

Piers Morgan weighed in on Kathy Griffin’s controversy in part by attacking Anderson Cooper

Article will continue after advertisement

CNN’s Anderson Cooper spent many years covering New Year’s Eve with comedian Kathy Griffin.

All of that came to a screeching halt after Griffin’s latest controversy with a fake, decapitated head of President Trump. The network decided to cut ties with Griffin, effectively removing her from the New Year’s Eve program.

Just before CNN’s announcement, Cooper made a tweet condemning the display, despite the two being friends.

The criticism appeared to hit Griffin hard, but there a third voice that’s placed himself in the thick of the drama.


RELATED: Kathy Griffin alternates between tears and Trump insults during a wild press conference

Former CNN host Piers Morgan tweeted his distaste for Cooper on Friday, reports Mediaite:

“Trust me, Mr Cooper chucks everyone under a bus to save his career. Spineless little man,” he wrote.

Some were not happy with the tweet:

RELATED: D.L. Hughley had a mouthful for those offended by Kathy Griffin’s photo but not by Ted Nugent’s statements

Morgan also addressed his critics:

Module Voice Image
Zuri Davis, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement