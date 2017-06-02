Piers Morgan weighed in on Kathy Griffin’s controversy in part by attacking Anderson Cooper

CNN’s Anderson Cooper spent many years covering New Year’s Eve with comedian Kathy Griffin.
All of that came to a screeching halt after Griffin’s latest controversy with a fake, decapitated head of President Trump. The network decided to cut ties with Griffin, effectively removing her from the New Year’s Eve program.
Just before CNN’s announcement, Cooper made a tweet condemning the display, despite the two being friends.
The criticism appeared to hit Griffin hard, but there a third voice that’s placed himself in the thick of the drama.
Former CNN host Piers Morgan tweeted his distaste for Cooper on Friday, reports Mediaite:
“Trust me, Mr Cooper chucks everyone under a bus to save his career. Spineless little man,” he wrote.
Some were not happy with the tweet:
Morgan also addressed his critics: