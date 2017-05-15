President Trump could be pulling from the Fox News bench as he mulls replacement for Sean Spicer
If anonymous sources are correct, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that Sean Spicer’s days as White House press secretary are numbered. The New York Times is the latest publication to connect President Donald  Trump with Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle.

According to the Times, President Trump “has raised the Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle to allies as a possible press secretary.”

Guilfoyle was seen at Trump Tower after the 2016 presidential election and has long been rumored to be a favorite of the President of the United States.


Guilfoyle currently appears on “The Five” panel show on Fox News. She is the former First Lady of San Francisco.

