President Trump reverts to his initial statement on Charlottesville in a rowdy question period

Following a speech about infrastructure, President Trump answered questions regarding his delayed response on the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. The events led to the deaths of three people —  two Virginia state troopers in a helicopter crash, and counter-protester Heather Heyer when James Alex Fields, Jr. allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd.

There, Trump defended his initial “many sides” tweet:

He explained himself further, spending much time condemning the counter-protesters:


He also touted his winery in Charlottesville to say that he knew “a lot” about the town:

The president eventually chose to condemn the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists by name two days after Saturday’s violence.

While many awaited his updated statement, other Republicans and members of his administration chose to take a strong stance on the weekend’s events by calling the car attack that killed Heyer domestic terrorism. First Daughter Ivanka Trump also focused her attentions on “racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis” in her condemnation of the violence.

