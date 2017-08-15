President Trump reverts to his initial statement on Charlottesville in a rowdy question period

Following a speech about infrastructure, President Trump answered questions regarding his delayed response on the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. The events led to the deaths of three people — two Virginia state troopers in a helicopter crash, and counter-protester Heather Heyer when James Alex Fields, Jr. allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd.

There, Trump defended his initial “many sides” tweet:

President Trump on why he took two days to denounce white supremacists: When I make a statement, “I need the facts” https://t.co/SjBreOXir1 — CNN (@CNN) August 15, 2017

He explained himself further, spending much time condemning the counter-protesters:





President Trump: "I think there's blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it" https://t.co/fa7ilqOa16 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 15, 2017

NEWS ALERT: (AP) — Trump says the `alt-left' bears some responsibility for violence in Charlottesville, `nobody wants to say that.' — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) August 15, 2017

Trump: "I think there's blame on both sides… you also had people that were very fine people on both sides." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/nXoNXqo5yT — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 15, 2017

He also touted his winery in Charlottesville to say that he knew “a lot” about the town:

Trump touts his winery while discussing Charlottesville: "I own one of the largest wineries in the United States" https://t.co/jQ6Ol8yAPE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 15, 2017

The president eventually chose to condemn the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists by name two days after Saturday’s violence.

While many awaited his updated statement, other Republicans and members of his administration chose to take a strong stance on the weekend’s events by calling the car attack that killed Heyer domestic terrorism. First Daughter Ivanka Trump also focused her attentions on “racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis” in her condemnation of the violence.