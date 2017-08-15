President Trump reverts to his initial statement on Charlottesville in a rowdy question period

Following a speech about infrastructure, President Trump answered questions regarding his delayed response on the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. The events led to the deaths of three people — two Virginia state troopers in a helicopter crash, and counter-protester Heather Heyer when James Alex Fields, Jr. allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd.
There, Trump defended his initial “many sides” tweet:
RELATED: Why conspiracy theorists already knew Jack Posobiec’s name before Trump’s retweet
He explained himself further, spending much time condemning the counter-protesters:
RELATED: Michael Rapaport weighs in on the term ‘white nationalists’ — “f*** that, call them what they are”
He also touted his winery in Charlottesville to say that he knew “a lot” about the town:
The president eventually chose to condemn the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists by name two days after Saturday’s violence.
While many awaited his updated statement, other Republicans and members of his administration chose to take a strong stance on the weekend’s events by calling the car attack that killed Heyer domestic terrorism. First Daughter Ivanka Trump also focused her attentions on “racism, white supremacy and neo-nazis” in her condemnation of the violence.