President Trump says he’s open to meeting with North Korea’s controversial leader

On Saturday, President Trump invited President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte to the White House amid a “very friendly” phone call with the controversial leader.

Only a few days after the news, Trump revealed in a Monday interview with Bloomberg News that he would be willing to meet with another controversial figure: North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The president explained that he would meet with the North Korean leader if he absolutely needed to.





“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely. I would be honored to do it,” he said. “If it’s under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that.”

The dictator has not met with any world leader since assuming leadership in 2011.