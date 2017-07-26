President Trump singles out a Republican senator on Twitter over her health care stance

On Tuesday, the Senate voted to advance the Republican-backed health care bill, meaning the party is a step closer to possibly repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. However, a handful of Republican senators have made it clear that they do not agree with some of the provisions in the new legislation.

President Trump tweeted at one of those senators, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), on Wednesday morning.

Senator @lisamurkowski of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!

RELATED: President Trump applauds the Senate after they voted to advance the Republican-backed health care bill

“Senator [Murkowski] of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!” he wrote after bragging about the size of a Ohio crowd the night before.





Prior to Tuesday’s vote, the president criticized Republicans for not doing “their job in ending Obamacare.” He also suggested that Tuesday’s vote would be the “last chance to do the right thing.” Trump singled out any Republican who did not vote with the party, accusing them of being “fine with the Obamacare nightmare.”

This is not the first time Trump has publicly called out a member of his own party. A week prior, he threatened Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) on live television for his opposition to provisions in the party-backed health care bill.

In February, Trump told a Texas sheriff that he would “destroy” the career of a state politician working to end civil asset forfeiture. The exchange occurred on live television.

In April, Trump also made a joke about “easily” replacing United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley if the other people in the room didn’t like her. That moment also occurred on live television, with Haley sitting next to him.

Lastly, Trump has recently leveled several public criticisms at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, expressing his disappointment at Sessions’ performance, particularly his decision to recuse himself from investigation of the Trump campaign’s alleged ties with Russia.