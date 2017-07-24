President Trump went on Twitter to call out a member of his administration again

President Trump’s criticisms have lately targeted Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, leading to speculations that Sessions’ future with the administration was uncertain.

On Monday morning, Trump used Twitter to condemn Sessions’ actions for the second time.

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Following the rumors brought on by Trump’s initial criticisms, Sessions responded by telling reporters in a press conference that he was “totally confident” that he would continue to serve at the Department of Justice.