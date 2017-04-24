The media

Report claims that Fox News’ legal troubles are far from over

During a Sunday appearance on MSNBC, Gabriel Sherman of New York magazine detailed a lawsuit he said will soon be filed against Fox News.

According to Sherman, he obtained a letter from an attorney representing seven African Americans who have worked at Fox News who alleged that they were mistreated due to the color of their skin. They will apparently join a previous lawsuit filed by two former employees.

“I obtained a letter from their attorneys that was sent to Fox that described really horrific acts of racial discrimination in which black employees were forced to arm wrestle for the entertainment of white employees in the accounting department,” he told MSNBC.
Earlier in the day, Sherman tweeted that he had been told that two more lawsuits were being filed against the network.

