Reports circulate that say Bill O’Reilly’s fate at Fox News has been decided

After two decades at Fox News, it appears Bill O’Reilly is done.

The longtime host of the “O’Reilly Factor” is expected to depart the news network this week. Whether he will be “fired” or “resign” still remains to be seen. O’Reilly has been hampered by allegations of sexual misconduct in recent weeks, something that has occurred several times at Fox News. After the New York Times reported that O’Reilly and Fox had paid out over $10 million to women who had accused him of sexual harassment, he began to lose advertisers. Soon after, the Fox host went on a two week vacation that is set to end in a few days.





New York Magazine’s Gabriel Sherman reported on Wednesday that details of O’Reilly’s departure are still being worked out. One of the final hurdles in his agreement with Fox is whether he would be able to say goodbye to his audience on air. Fox News apparently isn’t so hot for this idea.

“According to sources, Fox News wants the transition to be seamless,” Sherman wrote on Wednesday. Whether that occurs remains to be seen. Ratings for O’Reilly’s time slot have dropped since he went on vacation.

Bill O’Reilly has been with Fox News since 1996.