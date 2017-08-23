Rewatch the moment Hillary Clinton says her “skin crawled” because of Donald Trump in her new book

Donald with the unbelievably creepy photobomb pic.twitter.com/SKmBz4oLnS — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 10, 2016

Looking back on it again, it’s pretty easy to relate to Hillary Clinton’s retelling of the popular and wildly uncomfortable moment that President Trump stood closely behind her during a presidential debate in October.

“He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled,” she wrote in an excerpt of her new book, “What Happened.”

Twitter users reacted in shock at Trump’s body language that same night. “Donald Trump is an irl egg account lurking in Hillary’s mentions,” joked one. “Trump’s looming body language standing behind Clinton is subtly threatening #predator #debate,” said another.





Clinton provided more insight into her discomfort: