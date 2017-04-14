Russia has their own big bomb in response to America’s big bomb

The American government recently bombed “a series of ISIS caves” using the Massive Ordinance Air Blast (MOAB), nicknamed the “Mother of All Bombs.” The MOAB, first tested in 2003, is the largest non-nuclear explosive, designed to hit a wide range of targets by detonating before it hits the ground.

Russia also has their own big bomb.

The bomb, referred to as the father of all bombs (FOAB), rivals the MOAB’s size by a factor of four.

RELATED: Here’s the first footage of the “Mother of All Bombs” dropped in Afghanistan

Business Insider explains that the bomb, which was developed in 2007, also detonates before hitting the ground. With a destruction radius of 1,000 feet, it has the capability to “vaporize targets and collapse structures.”





The bomb functions similarly to a nuclear weapon without the added effect of nuclear fallout.