Sarah Palin is accusing Elizabeth Warren of stealing “Fight like a girl,” but there’s just one problem

On Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) shared a picture of herself standing next to the “Fearless Girl” statue on Wall Street.
Some didn’t like Warren’s post, including former Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin.
In fact, Palin accused Warren of stealing her lines:
In 2011, Palin suggested that Republican leaders should “fight like a girl.”
Unfortunately for both women, the saying “Fight like a girl” has been a saying in feminist and female empowerment circles for quite some time. It’s inspired shirts from professional companies like Under Armour, personal designs, female self-defense programs and even an online community dedicated to awareness about cancer and other diseases.
Concerns over groups trademarking the commonly used statement have repeatedly hit design communities such as Reddit, Tumblr and Etsy.