Sarah Palin is accusing Elizabeth Warren of stealing “Fight like a girl,” but there’s just one problem

On Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) shared a picture of herself standing next to the “Fearless Girl” statue on Wall Street.

Fight like a girl. pic.twitter.com/qGTn46jS9W — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) April 18, 2017

RELATED: Artists and fans debate whether the “Fearless Girl” statue should stay on Wall Street for good

Some didn’t like Warren’s post, including former Alaskan Gov. Sarah Palin.

In fact, Palin accused Warren of stealing her lines:

Sarah Palin blasts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for stealing her line pic.twitter.com/2y2WuuUzS7 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 19, 2017

In 2011, Palin suggested that Republican leaders should “fight like a girl.”

RELATED: Wall Street’s “Fearless Girl” statue only went one full day before a man in a suit did this





Unfortunately for both women, the saying “Fight like a girl” has been a saying in feminist and female empowerment circles for quite some time. It’s inspired shirts from professional companies like Under Armour, personal designs, female self-defense programs and even an online community dedicated to awareness about cancer and other diseases.

Concerns over groups trademarking the commonly used statement have repeatedly hit design communities such as Reddit, Tumblr and Etsy.