Sarah Silverman noticed Ivanka Trump followed her on Twitter, so she slid in her DMs about the presidency

Comedian Sarah Silverman told Chelsea Handler of Netflix’s “Chelsea” that she took full advantage when she noticed that First Daughter Ivanka Trump followed her on Twitter.

“I actually saw she follows me on Twitter and I direct messaged her and I was like ‘This is your chance. You are writing your life story here,'” she said.

Handler recalled the relationship she had with her own father, who she described as an “asshole,” very to similar to “a Donald Trump but not successful.” She said that she would call her dad out for his bad behavior growing up.





“The fact that she doesn’t call him out is why I feel — and I know all women feel this way towards Ivanka right now — but I’m like ‘You need to tell that fucking asshole that this is an unacceptable way to treat women! We’re moving backwards,'” Handler added.