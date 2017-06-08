Sean Hannity and Joe Scarborough got into another Twitter slap-fight, and one of them escalated it to television

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Fox News’ Sean Hannity are still feuding.

On Wednesday, the pair traded very personal blows on Twitter after Scarborough called the president a “schmuck.” By the evening, the Fox News host took the fight to his segment of “Hannity.” Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain also joined him.

“The ‘Destroy Trump Propaganda Press’ is is unrelenting in their abusively biased, negative and sometimes apocalyptic coverage of the Trump administration,” Hannity began, just before calling out Scarborough’s “Morning Joe.”





Hannity accused “liberal Joe” of being “emotionally unhinged” and said that his show had low ratings.

“Liberal Joe, you really shouldn’t be throwing stones from your incredibly fragile glass house,” Hannity added.

“They literally think people are believing their poisonous vitriol,” Cain offered. He said that the “Morning Joe” crew suffered from “Trump Derangement Symptom.”

Hannity’s criticism of Scarborough’s reporting comes only a few weeks after he was widely criticized for peddling a conspiracy theory about the death of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich.

Hannity continued to do so even after Rich’s parents and brother wrote letters asking him to stop. Fox News even retracted a story about Rich from their own site, while Hannity later responded by maintaining that he “retracted nothing.”

During his and Scarborough’s very public Twitter feud, Scarborough accused Hannity of being “obsessed.”