Sean Hannity criticized awards after Jake Tapper reported that he would no longer be receiving one

It was announced earlier in the month that Fox News anchor Sean Hannity would be the 2017 recipient of the Media Research Center’s (MRC) William F. Buckley Jr. Award for Media Excellence. The decision was immediately criticized by several voices on the right as they believed any comparison between Hannity and the conservative author and founder of the National Review was inappropriate.
CNN’s Jake Tapper reported on Friday that Hannity would no longer be receiving the award. According to Tapper, sources say that Buckley’s son, Christopher Buckley, “expressed great dismay” in the choice, seeing as Hannity had criticized many conservatives who did not voice unyielding support for President Trump.
Hannity disputed the report on Twitter, saying he could not attend because of a scheduling conflict:
“If [the National Review] ‘Never Trumpers’ or [William F. Buckley Jr.]’s son were upset about me receiving the award, they never told me,” he added. “Now I’m really glad I said ‘No thanks.'”
But, Hannity wasn’t finished. The Fox News anchor ended his initial tweet storm by criticizing awards dinners:
Tapper remained adamant about his story and sources:
Tapper also addressed Hannity’s attack on the National Review and awards ceremonies:
Undeterred, Hannity replied to Tapper: