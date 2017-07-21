Sean Hannity criticized awards after Jake Tapper reported that he would no longer be receiving one

It was announced earlier in the month that Fox News anchor Sean Hannity would be the 2017 recipient of the Media Research Center’s (MRC) William F. Buckley Jr. Award for Media Excellence. The decision was immediately criticized by several voices on the right as they believed any comparison between Hannity and the conservative author and founder of the National Review was inappropriate.

CNN’s Jake Tapper reported on Friday that Hannity would no longer be receiving the award. According to Tapper, sources say that Buckley’s son, Christopher Buckley, “expressed great dismay” in the choice, seeing as Hannity had criticized many conservatives who did not voice unyielding support for President Trump.





Hannity disputed the report on Twitter, saying he could not attend because of a scheduling conflict:

Hey Fake News Jake, I was offered an award, I was unable to attend, and I respectfully turned it down. https://t.co/z69QXiW7AZ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

If @NRO "Never Trumpers" or WFB's son were upset about me receiving the award, they never told me. Now I'm really glad I said "No thanks" https://t.co/33BFWgnlEj — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

“If [the National Review] ‘Never Trumpers’ or [William F. Buckley Jr.]’s son were upset about me receiving the award, they never told me,” he added. “Now I’m really glad I said ‘No thanks.'”

But, Hannity wasn’t finished. The Fox News anchor ended his initial tweet storm by criticizing awards dinners:

Fact; "Awards" are BS ways to raise $. The only "Award" I care about is serving my audience, the support of my audience, and saving the USA https://t.co/YcYJTeSUto — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

Tapper remained adamant about his story and sources:

Reason he's not getting award, per sources: Christopher Buckley protested that the award in his father's name would be given to Hannity. https://t.co/zHcAEhwvDc — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 21, 2017

Did MRC tell you they wouldn't give you the award? What is your reason for being unable to attend gala in September? — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 21, 2017

Also: the concocted scheduling conflict is addressed in the spot complete w source sharing wry remark about it from Chris Buckley https://t.co/zHcAEhwvDc — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 21, 2017

Tapper also addressed Hannity’s attack on the National Review and awards ceremonies:

1) deny accurate report; attack journalist

2) attack folks who protested his getting the award

3) attack all awards https://t.co/H096DQrHkm — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 21, 2017

Undeterred, Hannity replied to Tapper: