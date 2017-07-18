Sean Hannity goes on a bit of a tangent about Shepard Smith being “so anti-Trump”

Continuing to spend much of his time addressing anyone who doesn’t hold President Trump in high regard, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity recently got back into the habit of ranting about his fellow co-workers.

Hannity focused his efforts on fellow Fox News anchor Shepard Smith on his radio show.

While speaking with White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka, Hannity said that Smith was “a friend” before speaking of his “anti-Trump” views.





“But he’s so anti-Trump,” he told Gorka. “I mean, he went off on a rant last week.”

Though Hannity assured the audience that he didn’t have an issue with Smith’s thoughts on the president, he added that “the media was praising Shep, and he’s not the biggest fan of Trump.”