Sean Hannity has a theory as to why a gunman targeted Republican congressmen at baseball practice

A gunman opened fire on Republican congressmen and their aides during a baseball practice ahead of Thursday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game. Five were shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), on the Alexandria, Va., baseball field.

It was later revealed that the now-deceased shooter, James Hodgkinson, had a Facebook page that featured many posts in support of former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and heavy criticism of President Trump and Republicans.

By that evening, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity had his own ideas about the events that led up to the shooting:





.@seanhannity: When Democrats continue to dehumanize Republicans…the climate around the country becomes more than toxic. #Hannity pic.twitter.com/3yU3gT1n6J — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 15, 2017

“I could spend hours on this program giving example after example of these left-wing celebrities, these Trump detractors glorifying violence against the President of the United States, and virtually no one on the left has denounced this vile behavior,” he said.

Hannity criticized the Democratic Party’s messaging.

“Democrats continue to dehumanize Republicans and paint them as monsters […] while the climate around the country — it becomes more than toxic. And the tragic results, of course, follow, ” he finished.