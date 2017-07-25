Sean Hannity tried to get his audience to call out “fake news Jake Tapper,” but it didn’t go the way he planned

Sean Hannity asked his audience to call out “fake news Jake Tapper” on social media and tell the CNN journalist what they thought of his recent interview with White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, but it didn’t exactly go the way he planned.
On the Monday evening broadcast of his show, “Hannity,” the Fox News host aired a segment on the Trump administration’s attempt to fight back against fake news, saying that they were “finally” fighting back.
During the segment, he aired a clip of Tapper and Scaramucci sparring during an interview, where the host of “State of the Union” asked about President Donald Trump’s recent comment on having “complete power” to pardon. Hannity was using the clip as evidence of the administration’s fight against fake news.
Toward the end of his monologue on fake news, Hannity asked audience members to take to social media to “call out fake news” and tell “fake news Jake Tapper” what they thought of his interview with Scaramucci.
RELATED: After President Trump’s attack on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts, Jake Tapper pointed something out to him
However, Hannity probably wasn’t expecting the type of responses that flooded Jake Tapper’s timeline. Instead of calling the CNN host out for “fake news,” the respondents complimented Tapper for actually being a real journalist.
Tapper thanked his social media followers for coming to his defense, writing in a tweet, “I don’t think that one turned out the way he intended. Thanks, everyone. Very kind of you.”
Hannity hasn’t been happy with Tapper ever since the CNN host reported that Hannity wouldn’t be receiving the William F. Buckley Award for Media Excellence due to a complaint from Buckley’s son. Hannity shot back that he had turned down the award due to a scheduling conflict and then proceeded to bash Tapper in a Twitter war of words.
RELATED: Sean Hannity criticized awards after Jake Tapper reported that he would no longer be receiving one