Sean Hannity tried to get his audience to call out “fake news Jake Tapper,” but it didn’t go the way he planned

Sean Hannity asked his audience to call out “fake news Jake Tapper” on social media and tell the CNN journalist what they thought of his recent interview with White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, but it didn’t exactly go the way he planned.

On the Monday evening broadcast of his show, “Hannity,” the Fox News host aired a segment on the Trump administration’s attempt to fight back against fake news, saying that they were “finally” fighting back.

During the segment, he aired a clip of Tapper and Scaramucci sparring during an interview, where the host of “State of the Union” asked about President Donald Trump’s recent comment on having “complete power” to pardon. Hannity was using the clip as evidence of the administration’s fight against fake news.





Toward the end of his monologue on fake news, Hannity asked audience members to take to social media to “call out fake news” and tell “fake news Jake Tapper” what they thought of his interview with Scaramucci.

RELATED: After President Trump’s attack on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts, Jake Tapper pointed something out to him

However, Hannity probably wasn’t expecting the type of responses that flooded Jake Tapper’s timeline. Instead of calling the CNN host out for “fake news,” the respondents complimented Tapper for actually being a real journalist.

I've been told @seanhannity wants everyone to tweet their thoughts about @jaketapper. I think he's a journalist. I think Sean is a hack. — Ben (@BenHowe) July 25, 2017

@jaketapper Thank you for being a real journalist and bringing the truth to light. @seanhannity is a fool. — Brenda Norton (@BrendaNorton69) July 25, 2017

I've used @jaketapper as an example of a principled journalist in my HS journalism class. Keep up the honest work! — Nol Beckley🎨 (@NolBeckley) July 25, 2017

A few words on @jaketapper as requested by @seanhannity:

Jake is an upstanding journalist with an admiration for truth and disdain for spin — Donald L. Ramsey III (@_DonaldLee_) July 25, 2017

Thank you, @jaketapper, for your work battling for facts in a world where @seanhannity has a platform — Mike Ferguson (@Mik3Ferguson) July 25, 2017

Hi, @seanhannity. @jaketapper is a brilliant fella and I appreciate his reporting and tweets. Thanks for asking. Respect ✊ — Shay (@redshoefoto) July 25, 2017

Tapper thanked his social media followers for coming to his defense, writing in a tweet, “I don’t think that one turned out the way he intended. Thanks, everyone. Very kind of you.”

I don't think that one turned out the way he intended. Thanks, everyone. Very kind of you. pic.twitter.com/7ANilJ6scE — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 25, 2017

Hannity hasn’t been happy with Tapper ever since the CNN host reported that Hannity wouldn’t be receiving the William F. Buckley Award for Media Excellence due to a complaint from Buckley’s son. Hannity shot back that he had turned down the award due to a scheduling conflict and then proceeded to bash Tapper in a Twitter war of words.

Hey Fake News Jake, I was offered an award, I was unable to attend, and I respectfully turned it down. https://t.co/z69QXiW7AZ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

Fact; "Awards" are BS ways to raise $. The only "Award" I care about is serving my audience, the support of my audience, and saving the USA https://t.co/YcYJTeSUto — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

1) deny accurate report; attack journalist

2) attack folks who protested his getting the award

3) attack all awards https://t.co/H096DQrHkm — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 21, 2017

A) You are a liberal hack and not a journalist. B) @NRO is "never trump" like you. C) Chris Buckley never called me. D) I declined-conflict https://t.co/HbURUJJXsN — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

A) You are a liberal hack and not a journalist. B) @NRO is "never trump" like you. C) Chris Buckley never called me. D) I declined-conflict https://t.co/HbURUJJXsN — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 21, 2017

RELATED: Sean Hannity criticized awards after Jake Tapper reported that he would no longer be receiving one