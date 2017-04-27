Sean Hannity tweets his worry about Fox News’ future

There are rumors that Fox News co-president Bill Shine’s future with the network is rocky, according to New York Magazine.

Shine’s name has appeared during dark times at the network, notably as an ally to former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes amidst various sexual harassment lawsuits.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity took to Twitter to voice his concerns about the rumors and what it meant for the network:





Gäbe i pray this is NOT true because if it is, that's the total end of the FNC as we know it. Done. Best Sean https://t.co/W3BJ2wjzRD — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 27, 2017

“Gäbe i pray this is NOT true because if it is, that’s the total end of the FNC as we know it,” he wrote.

Hannity also said that he knew someone was trying to get Shine fired:

Somebody HIGH UP AND INSIDE FNC is trying to get an innocent person fired. And Gabe I KNOW WHO it is. Best Sean https://t.co/W3BJ2wjzRD — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 27, 2017

“Somebody HIGH UP AND INSIDE FNC is trying to get an innocent person fired. And Gabe I KNOW WHO it is,” he added.