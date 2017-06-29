Sean Hannity was pretty upset over Ann Coulter’s latest critique of him

Politics isn’t as boring as many believe, made evident by conservative pundit Ann Coulter’s latest criticism of President Trump and Fox Anchor Sean Hannity.

Coulter didn’t mince her words when she spoke of Hannity in her most recent column: “Sean Hannity, bless his heart, has the zeal of the late Trump convert. He would endorse communism if Trump decided to implement the policies of ‘The Communist Manifesto.’ (Which the GOP’s health care bill actually does!)”

She then tweeted a link to her column:

NEW COLUMN IS POSTED! EVEN TRUMP CAN'T MAKE GOLDMAN SACHS POPULAR – https://t.co/Js11RRcnoe — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 28, 2017

And seeing as he is quite active on Twitter, Hannity made sure to let Coulter know that he did see the piece.

Hannity, who is very supportive of the president, attempted to burn Coulter by calling her boring:

Ann, u fall in and out of love with Christie Romney Trump and how many others. Frankly you just bore me. https://t.co/ERf1TUUk8U — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 28, 2017

“Frankly you just bore me,” he said shortly after accusing her of falling “in and out of love” with several Republican politicians.