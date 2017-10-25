Sean Hannity wasted no time going after Bob Corker and Jeff Flake

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity once again dedicated portion of his show to criticizing Republicans who spoke out against President Trump, this time giving extra attention to two particular GOP senators: Bob Corker (R-Tenn) and Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.)

“Good riddance, happy trails, don’t let the door hit you on the way out of town,” Hannity said, speaking of Corker and Flake. He also accused the U.S. Senate of not helping “Trump keep his promises.”

On Tuesday morning, the feud between Trump and Corker escalated after Trump alleged on Twitter that Corker supported the Iran deal under former President Obama, had difficulties being elected in Tennessee and fought Trump’s proposed tax cuts. Trump’s assertions were quickly debunked by fact checkers, and when CNN’s Manu Raju asked Corker if he regretted supporting Trump’s bid for president, he responded, “I would not do that again.”





Only a few hours later, Flake announced that he would not seek re-election after his term ended in 2018. Flake told his colleagues, “I will not be complicit,” just after criticizing many of his fellow Republicans for their “unquestioning loyalty” to the president and the administration. Corker also announced in September that he would not seek re-election.

