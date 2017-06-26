Sean Spicer and a White House reporter had a brief squabble over the “no cameras” rule

The White House has faced numerous criticisms as of late for its treatment of press briefings, particularly as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer continues to hold off-camera briefings.

Jim Acosta, CNN’s senior White House correspondent, asked Spicer about the decision during a Monday press briefing:

Acosta, who has not been silent about his criticism of the decision, attempted to ask Spicer a question.

“There’s no camera on, Jim,” Spicer reminded him.

“Maybe we should turn the cameras on,” he responded. “Why don’t we turn the cameras on?”





Acosta continued to ask why the cameras weren’t turned on, saying that they were already in the room.

Acosta also made a tweet with a hashtag asking why the cameras were off.

CNN initially challenged the no-cameras rule by sending in their sketch artist to help cover a press briefing.