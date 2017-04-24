Sean Spicer lets the press know exactly what he thinks about the “First 100 days” of the Trump presidency

President Trump is quickly approaching the 100th day of his presidency, which will occur on Saturday.

Trump himself has stated that he is not fond of the measurement:

No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked during a Monday press briefing whether the administration thought the benchmark was important or not:

Spicer said that there was much to be proud of “in the context of an entire administration.” But after touting some of the administration’s actions, Spicer said that the measure was an “artificial number.”





CNN explains that the 100-day measurement came about during Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s presidency. History shows that Trump is not the only American president who disapproved of the measurement.