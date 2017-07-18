Shepard Smith’s latest statement regarding Sean Hannity shows that he’s unscathed by the criticism

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith responded to fellow anchor Sean Hannity after Hannity brought him up on his personal radio show.

Though Hannity said that Smith was a “friend,” he briefly ranted about him being “so anti-Trump” while speaking to White House national security aide Sebastian Gorka.

Smith responded to Hannity’s segment by saying “Sometimes facts are displeasing. Journalists report them without fear or favor” in a statement to Mediaite.





This certainly isn’t the first time Hannity has made a point of going after someone who dared criticize the president. Hannity has also had no problem with publicly bringing up his personal disagreements, including those had with fellow co-workers, in the past.